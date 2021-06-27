Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,594,000 after buying an additional 164,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,480,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,978,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,809,000 after buying an additional 844,676 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after buying an additional 325,319 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after buying an additional 1,472,408 shares during the period.

NYSE:FMX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.20. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

