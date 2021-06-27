Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $185.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $242.03 on Thursday. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $243.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

