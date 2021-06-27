Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 79,571 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $173,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.