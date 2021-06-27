Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 251,005 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $162,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,372,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,606 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

