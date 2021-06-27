Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $162,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,017 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,925,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,512,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

