Franklin Resources Inc. Has $171.31 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.64% of SVB Financial Group worth $171,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $567.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

