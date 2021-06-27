Franklin Resources Inc. Has $180.82 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $180,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $148.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

