Franklin Resources Inc. Has $217.90 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 190,395 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Netflix worth $217,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

NFLX stock opened at $527.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.14 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

