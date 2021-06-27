Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,576 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $223,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.19 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

