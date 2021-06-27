Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $208,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

