Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.86% of Fortis worth $175,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fortis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $2,347,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fortis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,423,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,123,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

