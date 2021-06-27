Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 344,199 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 344,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.72% of TELUS worth $186,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $90,482,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $44,237,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after buying an additional 930,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.37 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.