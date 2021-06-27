Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,803,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 68,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $203,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.