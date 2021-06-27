Frederic A. Escherich Buys 20,013 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

