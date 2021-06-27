Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,265 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $10.81 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

