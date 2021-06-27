FY2021 EPS Estimates for Getinge AB Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Getinge in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Getinge’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

GNGBY has been the topic of several other reports. SEB Equities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equity Research raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02. Getinge has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

