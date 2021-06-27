Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GALT opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

