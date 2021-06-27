Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 229,182 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

