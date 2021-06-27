GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $301,010.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $301,010.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00382239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011127 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,943,704 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.