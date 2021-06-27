Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.37. The company had a trading volume of 450,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

