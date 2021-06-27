Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.48% of Garmin worth $122,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $144.37 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.