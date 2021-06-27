Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 4.5%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 6,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 690,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

GATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,770.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,967 shares of company stock worth $3,842,631. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

