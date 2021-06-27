General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post $9.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 billion and the highest is $9.41 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.89 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $189.81. 849,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,090. General Dynamics has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

