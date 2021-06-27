Genesis Vision Price Down 23.4% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006162 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $267,139.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

