Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Genpact by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Genpact by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 58,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.