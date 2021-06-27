Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,721 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Morningstar worth $68,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,482,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,829,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total value of $2,851,910.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,845 shares of company stock valued at $50,007,177 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

