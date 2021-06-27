Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 205,133 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Upwork worth $73,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -349.88 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

