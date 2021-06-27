Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,499 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $71,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

