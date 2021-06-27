Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.86 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,459,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,407 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $68,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

