Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $75,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Post by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Post by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Post by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of POST opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.95. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

