Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 75,078 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $72,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.