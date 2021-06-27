GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.10. The firm has a market cap of £71.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

