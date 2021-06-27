Global Cord Blood (CO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 28th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

