Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $277,268.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00583724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037089 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

