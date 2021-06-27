Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. 994,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,588. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $7,117,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.