Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. 994,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,588. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.