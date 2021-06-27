GoByte Price Tops $0.0453 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $433,988.99 and $41.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

