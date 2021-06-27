GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $31,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

GDDY stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

