Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Buy Rating at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

