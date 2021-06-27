Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GRNNF opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.