Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.94

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 2217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.