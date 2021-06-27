Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 3,755.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

GRBK stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

