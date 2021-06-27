Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

