Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASR. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $190.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

