Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $14,063,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

