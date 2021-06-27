Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $102.66 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

