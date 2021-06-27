Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.23 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $307.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

