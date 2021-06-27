Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,034 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.71 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.