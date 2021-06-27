Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 48,653 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,653 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $401,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.