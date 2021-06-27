Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDXX opened at $620.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.78. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.00 and a 1 year high of $622.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

